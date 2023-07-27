Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Head to Head Comparison

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.48) -0.70 Penumbra $847.13 million 13.76 -$2.00 million $0.16 1,905.24

Analyst Recommendations

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modular Medical and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 1 10 0 2.91

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.62%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $330.58, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -148.86% -132.61% Penumbra 0.73% 1.58% 1.16%

Summary

Penumbra beats Modular Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

