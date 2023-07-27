Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.93. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,042 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

