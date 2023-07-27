Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

This table compares Perdoceo Education and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $695.21 million 1.27 $95.87 million $1.42 9.18 QuantaSing Group $2.88 billion 0.14 -$32.82 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 13.88% 16.28% 12.78% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.