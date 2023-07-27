Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

