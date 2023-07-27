Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Perficient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,937 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

