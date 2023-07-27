Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.