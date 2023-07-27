Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 2,081,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 916,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.99.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

