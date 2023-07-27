PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.12 and last traded at $91.18. Approximately 133,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 270,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYS. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

