PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 83,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 158,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
