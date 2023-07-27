PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 83,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 158,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 218,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

