PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.01. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 299,203 shares traded.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 655,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 112,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.