PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.01. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 299,203 shares traded.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
