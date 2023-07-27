Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

PNFP stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 466,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

