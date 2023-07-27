Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 121,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

