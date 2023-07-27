Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95.4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PNW opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

