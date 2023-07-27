Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

PIPR stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

