Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 654,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

Plains GP Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAGP opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

