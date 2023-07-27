Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.18-$2.23 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.