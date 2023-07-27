Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $306,900. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

