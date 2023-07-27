Portillo’s (PTLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portillo’s Price Performance

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

