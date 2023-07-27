POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that POSCO will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

