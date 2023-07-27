Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPDBW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDBW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,269,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

