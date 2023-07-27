Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$117.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$107.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.91. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$109.49.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

