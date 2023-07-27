Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Shares Down 0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.00%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

