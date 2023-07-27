ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.25. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

