PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 269706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PROS

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

