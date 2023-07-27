ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.14. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 65,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTT. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

