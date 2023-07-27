ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.28. Approximately 4,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Yen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

