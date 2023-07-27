ProSomnus (OSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ProSomnus to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect ProSomnus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSA opened at $2.02 on Thursday. ProSomnus has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProSomnus stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSomnus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSA ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of ProSomnus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

