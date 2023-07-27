PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.5932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

