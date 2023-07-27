PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. PTC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.31.

PTC Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 915,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,157. PTC has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at $838,490,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

