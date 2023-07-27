PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.86 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.31.

PTC Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. 915,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. PTC has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,912 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PTC by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,015,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in PTC by 1,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PTC by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,197,000 after buying an additional 188,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

