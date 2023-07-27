PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

