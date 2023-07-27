Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,910.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,978,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,098,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,585 shares of company stock valued at $366,544. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,834,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 136,070 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.