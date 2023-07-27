Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By KeyCorp

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

