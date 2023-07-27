Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut by Zacks Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

