Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SITE stock opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

