Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sweetgreen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sweetgreen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SG. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NYSE:SG opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 in the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

