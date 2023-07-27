Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.