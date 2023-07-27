Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 128.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.