Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By KeyCorp

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.