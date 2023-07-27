Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.64 and a beta of 1.05. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.