Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Lantheus Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,042,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.