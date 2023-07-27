Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NBIX opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 192.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 174,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 369,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

