Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Short Interest Update

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Quadro Acquisition One Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:QDRO opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Quadro Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.73.
Quadro Acquisition One Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quadro Acquisition One
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadro Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadro Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.