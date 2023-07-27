Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Short Interest Update

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quadro Acquisition One Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QDRO opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Quadro Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Quadro Acquisition One Company Profile

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

