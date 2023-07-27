Qualys (QLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.00 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
