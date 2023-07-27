Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.85.
Qurate Retail Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.