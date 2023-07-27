Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

