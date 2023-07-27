Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 3,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

