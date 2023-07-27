Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,599 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sylvamo were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $18,292,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 366,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after buying an additional 259,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

