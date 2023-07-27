RB Global (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

TSE RBA opened at C$84.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44.

RB Global Announces Dividend

About RB Global

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.