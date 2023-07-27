RB Global (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million.
RB Global Price Performance
TSE RBA opened at C$84.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44.
RB Global Announces Dividend
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
