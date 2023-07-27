RB Global (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBA stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

