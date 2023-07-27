Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 4,367,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,357,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

